Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) and Lee Enterprises (LEE) Head to Head Survey

Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) and Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Scholastic has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Enterprises has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Scholastic pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lee Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Scholastic pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scholastic and Lee Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholastic $1.74 billion 0.77 $52.30 million $1.83 21.16 Lee Enterprises $566.94 million 0.22 $27.48 million $0.31 6.94

Scholastic has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Enterprises. Lee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scholastic and Lee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholastic -1.00% 3.58% 2.52% Lee Enterprises 9.04% -18.41% 2.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Scholastic and Lee Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholastic 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lee Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scholastic presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Scholastic’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Scholastic is more favorable than Lee Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Scholastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Scholastic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scholastic beats Lee Enterprises on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel. Its original publications include Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, The 39 Clues, Spirit Animals, The Magic School Bus, I Spy, Captain Underpants, Goosebumps, and Clifford The Big Red Dog; and licensed properties consist of Star Wars, Lego, Pokemon, and Geronimo Stilton. In addition, this segment publishes and creates ?books plus' products for children, including titles, such as Make Clay Charms, Sew Cute Mini Treats, Make Your Own Mini Erasers, and Lego Chain Reactions. The Education segment is involved in the publication and distribution of children's books, print and on-line references, and non-fiction and fiction focused products, classroom magazines and materials, as well as custom curriculum and teaching guides. It publishes non-fiction books under the imprints of Children's Press and Franklin Watts; and consumer magazines under the Teacher magazine name. The International segment licenses the rights to selected Scholastic titles in 47 languages to other publishing companies; and sells educational materials, digital educational resources, and children's books to schools, libraries, bookstores, and other book distributors in approximately 145 countries. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. Scholastic Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated is a provider of local news and information, and a platform for print and digital advertising. The Company’s products included 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers, 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications, as of September 25, 2016. The Company also provides a range of digital products, including video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, audience retargeting, banner advertisements and social networking. It provides digital marketing services to small and midsized businesses (SMBs), including search engine marketing (SEM), social media, audience extension, business profiles, and Website hosting and design. It offers small business solutions, including search engine optimization (SEO), local online marketing, social media marketing, video advertising and Website design. The markets it caters to are located primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West and West regions of the United States.

