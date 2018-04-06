LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) is one of 121 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LightPath Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LightPath Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 LightPath Technologies Competitors 1420 5524 10669 595 2.57

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.95, indicating a potential upside of 34.09%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 17.72%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $28.37 million $7.70 million 5.79 LightPath Technologies Competitors $2.99 billion $451.08 million 24.61

LightPath Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies 21.23% 27.07% 17.19% LightPath Technologies Competitors -39.46% 2.54% 2.75%

Volatility and Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies. The Company also performs research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets. The Company’s products are incorporated into a range of applications by its customers in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors.

