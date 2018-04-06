Analyzing Anhui Conch Cement (AHCHY) & Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) and Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Louisiana-Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Anhui Conch Cement pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Louisiana-Pacific pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anhui Conch Cement pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Louisiana-Pacific is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Louisiana-Pacific has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anhui Conch Cement has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Anhui Conch Cement shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and Anhui Conch Cement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Louisiana-Pacific 14.26% 24.05% 15.16% Anhui Conch Cement N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Louisiana-Pacific and Anhui Conch Cement, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Louisiana-Pacific 1 7 3 0 2.18 Anhui Conch Cement 0 0 0 0 N/A

Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus target price of $31.86, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Louisiana-Pacific’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Louisiana-Pacific is more favorable than Anhui Conch Cement.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and Anhui Conch Cement’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Louisiana-Pacific $2.73 billion 1.61 $389.80 million $2.33 13.00 Anhui Conch Cement $8.42 billion 0.91 $1.29 billion $1.22 24.07

Anhui Conch Cement has higher revenue and earnings than Louisiana-Pacific. Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anhui Conch Cement, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Louisiana-Pacific beats Anhui Conch Cement on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America. The Siding segment offers siding products and related accessories, such as wood-based siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products, as well as outdoor building products. The OSB segment manufactures and distributes structural panel products comprising OSBs, TechShield radiant barriers, TopNotch sub-floorings, Legacy super tough products, moisture-resistant sub-floorings, and FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products. The Engineered Wood Products segment provides laminated veneer lumber, laminated strand lumber, and other related products; and I-joists, which are used principally in residential and commercial floorings, roofing systems, and other structural applications. The South America segment manufactures and distributes OSB and siding products in South America and various export markets. This segment also distributes and sells related products to augment the transition to wood frame construction. The company also offers timber and timberlands, as well as other products and services. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation sells its products, primarily to retail home centers, manufactured housing producers, distributors, and wholesalers in North America and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, and Europe. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

