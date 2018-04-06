Head-To-Head Review: Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) vs. Its Rivals

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) is one of 13 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Monster Beverage to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Monster Beverage has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monster Beverage’s competitors have a beta of 0.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monster Beverage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage 24.36% 22.54% 18.21% Monster Beverage Competitors 4.08% 14.75% 7.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Monster Beverage and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage 1 1 11 0 2.77 Monster Beverage Competitors 69 361 472 25 2.49

Monster Beverage presently has a consensus price target of $66.69, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Monster Beverage’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monster Beverage has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monster Beverage and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage $3.37 billion $820.67 million 38.57 Monster Beverage Competitors $5.97 billion $349.37 million -17.87

Monster Beverage’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Monster Beverage. Monster Beverage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Monster Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Monster Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea. The company has two segments, Direct Store Delivery (DSD), whose principal products comprise energy drinks, and Warehouse (Warehouse), whose principal products comprise juice-based and soda beverages. The DSD segment develops, markets and sells products primarily through an exclusive distributor network, whereas the Warehouse segment develops, markets and sells products primarily direct to retailers.

