Immersion (IMMR) & NetScout Systems (NTCT) Head-To-Head Comparison

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Immersion shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Immersion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and Immersion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 7.95% 5.34% 3.64% Immersion -129.35% -146.48% -50.19%

Risk & Volatility

NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immersion has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NetScout Systems and Immersion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33 Immersion 0 0 5 0 3.00

NetScout Systems currently has a consensus price target of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.10%. Immersion has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Immersion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immersion is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetScout Systems and Immersion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $1.16 billion 1.99 $33.29 million $1.66 15.93 Immersion $35.01 million 9.64 -$45.29 million ($1.19) -9.63

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Immersion. Immersion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Immersion on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats. The Company’s manufacturing operations consist of final product assembly, configuration and testing. The Company’s nGeniusONE Service Assurance Solution is used to support NetScout’s enterprise, service provider and government customers. The Company’s Intelligent Data Sources, marketed under the Infinistream brand, provide collection and analysis of high-volume packet-flow data from across the network that is displayed through the nGeniusONE Service Assurance Solution.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. Further, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Additionally, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

