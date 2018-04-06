Financial Contrast: Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) versus Oshkosh (OSK)

Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Horizon Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Oshkosh shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Horizon Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oshkosh and Horizon Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 0 4 10 0 2.71 Horizon Global 0 2 3 0 2.60

Oshkosh presently has a consensus target price of $92.92, indicating a potential upside of 22.24%. Horizon Global has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.92%. Given Horizon Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Global is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 4.48% 16.64% 7.28% Horizon Global -0.40% 17.35% 3.80%

Risk and Volatility

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oshkosh and Horizon Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $6.83 billion 0.83 $285.60 million $4.25 17.89 Horizon Global $892.98 million 0.23 -$3.55 million $0.98 8.22

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Global. Horizon Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Oshkosh pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Horizon Global does not pay a dividend. Oshkosh pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oshkosh has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Horizon Global on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides severe-duty, and heavy-and medium-payload tactical trucks for the department of defense, such as hauling tanks, missile systems, ammunition, fuel, troops, and cargo for combat units and light-payload tactical vehicles. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial fire apparatus; and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides snow removal vehicles; broadcast and communication vehicles comprising electronic field production trailers, and satellite and electronic news gathering vehicles; and command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers, portable and stationary concrete batch plants and vehicle components, and refuse collection vehicles to concrete ready-mix and waste services industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, towbars, security, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc. It also offers trailering products, including brake controls, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products, such as bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, ropes, tie-downs, tarps, bungee cords, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products comprising tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. Horizon Global Corporation provides its products under the Reese, Hayman-Reese, Draw-Tite, and Westfalia, as well as Aqua Clear, Bulldog, BTM, DHF, Engetran, Fulton, Kovil, Parkside, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, Trojan, WesBarg, and Witter Towbar Systems brands. The company offers its products through original equipment manufacturers and suppliers, as well as aftermarket and retail customers in the agricultural, automotive, construction, fleet, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, and utility markets, and mining and municipalities; and serves end consumers through independent installers, warehouse distributors, dealers, original equipment, retail stores, and online retailers. Horizon Global Corporation was incorporated in 2015 is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

