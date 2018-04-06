Financial Analysis: Prologis (PLD) & Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Prologis and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 2 13 0 2.87 Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

Prologis presently has a consensus price target of $67.73, indicating a potential upside of 10.68%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Prologis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Prologis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Prologis has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 63.11% 9.12% 5.55% Global Medical REIT -5.01% -0.88% -0.38%

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Prologis pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prologis and Global Medical REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $2.62 billion 12.44 $1.65 billion $2.81 21.74 Global Medical REIT $30.34 million 4.97 -$80,000.00 $0.54 12.91

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prologis beats Global Medical REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 684 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,000 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators with market share. The Company’s strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market operators under long-term triple-net leases.

