Ramaco Resources (METC) & The Competition Critical Survey

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) is one of 9 public companies in the “Bituminous coal & lignite mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ramaco Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ramaco Resources has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ramaco Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $61.04 million -$15.41 million -17.07 Ramaco Resources Competitors $6.07 billion $893.50 million 5.26

Ramaco Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources -25.26% -12.97% -10.45% Ramaco Resources Competitors 3.52% 14.46% 8.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ramaco Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ramaco Resources Competitors 62 255 229 6 2.32

Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.90%. As a group, “Bituminous coal & lignite mining” companies have a potential upside of 14.48%. Given Ramaco Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Ramaco Resources rivals beat Ramaco Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral. The Berwind coal property sits on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. As of December 29, 2016, the Berwind coal property consisted of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral. As of December 29, 2016, the Knox Creek property consisted of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral. The RAM Mine property is located in southwestern Pennsylvania. As of December 29, 2016, the RAM Mine property consisted of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral.

