Financial Review: Raven Industries (RAVN) and Its Rivals

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “CONGLOMERATES” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Raven Industries to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Raven Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Raven Industries pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 49.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Raven Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Raven Industries Competitors 218 898 1556 41 2.52

Raven Industries currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies have a potential upside of 17.47%. Given Raven Industries’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Raven Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Raven Industries has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raven Industries’ peers have a beta of -2.59, indicating that their average share price is 359% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Raven Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries $377.32 million $41.02 million 31.19 Raven Industries Competitors $20.21 billion $854.14 million 1.19

Raven Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Raven Industries. Raven Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Raven Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries 10.87% 15.29% 12.98% Raven Industries Competitors -3,063.78% -70.93% -49.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Raven Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Raven Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Raven Industries beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc. is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar). The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells and services precision agriculture products and information management tools for growers. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane and industrial applications. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures products, including balloons, tethered aerostats and radar processing systems. It conducts business through its subsidiaries, including Aerostar International, Inc. (Aerostar), Vista Research, Inc. (Vista), Raven International Holding Company BV (Raven Holdings) and Raven Industries Canada, Inc.

