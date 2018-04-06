Critical Contrast: RGC Resources (RGCO) and Global Partners (GLP)

RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) and Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RGC Resources and Global Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources $62.30 million 3.10 $6.23 million $0.86 28.17 Global Partners $8.92 billion 0.06 $58.35 million $1.39 11.12

Global Partners has higher revenue and earnings than RGC Resources. Global Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RGC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

RGC Resources has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Partners has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Global Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of RGC Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Global Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RGC Resources and Global Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources 9.73% 9.64% 3.16% Global Partners 0.66% 8.89% 1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RGC Resources and Global Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00

RGC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.43%. Global Partners has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Global Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Partners is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Dividends

RGC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Global Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. RGC Resources pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Partners pays out 133.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane. Its segments include Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations and Commercial. In Wholesale segment, the Company engages in the logistics of selling, gathering, storage and transportation of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane. In Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment, gasoline distribution includes sales of branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers. The Commercial segment includes sales and deliveries to end user customers in the public sector and to commercial and industrial end users of unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, bunker fuel and natural gas.

