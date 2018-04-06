Comparing Sumco (SUOPY) and Mellanox Technologies (MLNX)

Sumco (OTCMKTS: SUOPY) and Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Mellanox Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 7.48% 7.26% 3.67% Mellanox Technologies -2.25% 4.76% 3.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumco and Mellanox Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $1.95 billion 3.77 $56.55 million $0.41 122.34 Mellanox Technologies $863.89 million 4.43 -$19.42 million $0.91 80.60

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Mellanox Technologies. Mellanox Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sumco has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mellanox Technologies has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sumco and Mellanox Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A Mellanox Technologies 1 6 7 0 2.43

Mellanox Technologies has a consensus price target of $68.82, suggesting a potential downside of 6.18%. Given Mellanox Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mellanox Technologies is more favorable than Sumco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Mellanox Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Mellanox Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mellanox Technologies does not pay a dividend. Sumco pays out 141.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Sumco beats Mellanox Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to SUMCO Corporation in August 2005. SUMCO Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. It sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

