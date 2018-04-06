Critical Analysis: Air France–KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) versus Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ (SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ (OTCMKTS: SWRAY) and Air France–KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France–KLM has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Air France–KLM does not pay a dividend. Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ and Air France–KLM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ $8.04 billion 1.16 $1.24 billion $0.26 39.65 Air France–KLM $30.37 billion 0.15 -$309.70 million $2.32 4.56

Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air France–KLM. Air France–KLM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ and Air France–KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ N/A N/A N/A Air France–KLM -1.13% 38.04% 3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ and Air France–KLM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ 0 0 0 0 N/A Air France–KLM 1 3 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Air France–KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Air France–KLM beats Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses worldwide. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential projects and towers under development, and an office property, as well as land banks. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and three hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 146 aircrafts. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute products of The Coca-Cola Company. The company's Marine Services division operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as a subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. It operates 81 offshore support vessels. Its Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 187 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand name; operates a chain of bakeries; provides cold storage services; distributes soup and broth products; manufactures decorative paints; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited is a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited.

Air France–KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Passenger Network, Cargo, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services. The company operates in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Gulf, India, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Caribbean, West Indies, French Guyana, Indian Ocean, and South America. Air France-KLM SA was founded in 1919 and is based in Paris, France.

