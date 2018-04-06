Comparing Teleflex (TFX) & The Competition

Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) is one of 104 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Teleflex to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teleflex and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.15 billion $152.53 million 29.66 Teleflex Competitors $1.54 billion $111.91 million -139.94

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Teleflex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 7.11% 16.46% 6.97% Teleflex Competitors -61.96% -46.96% -18.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Teleflex and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 4 6 0 2.60 Teleflex Competitors 494 1869 3732 112 2.56

Teleflex presently has a consensus price target of $280.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.67%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Teleflex’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teleflex has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Teleflex has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Teleflex pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Teleflex pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 32.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Teleflex beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.