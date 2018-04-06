Comparing Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) & Its Competitors

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Texas Roadhouse to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 50.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Roadhouse lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $2.22 billion $131.52 million 30.83 Texas Roadhouse Competitors $1.91 billion $184.64 million 18.64

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Texas Roadhouse is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Texas Roadhouse and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 1 11 10 0 2.41 Texas Roadhouse Competitors 523 2626 2951 120 2.43

Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus price target of $58.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 5.93% 17.20% 11.39% Texas Roadhouse Competitors 3.91% -3.22% 5.31%

Summary

Texas Roadhouse rivals beat Texas Roadhouse on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes. The Company also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. The Company offers an assortment of wings, sandwiches, pizzas and burgers, including its bacon grind patty. In addition, the Company also offers its guests a selection of chicken, beef, fish and seafood. Other menu items include specialty appetizers, such as the Cactus Blossom and Rattlesnake Bites. As of December 27, 2016, the Company had 23 franchisees that operated 86 Texas Roadhouse restaurants in 23 states and six foreign countries.

