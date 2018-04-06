The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) & El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Head to Head Review

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ: LOCO) and The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

The Cheesecake Factory pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. El Pollo LoCo does not pay a dividend. The Cheesecake Factory pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo LoCo and The Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo LoCo 2.15% 9.00% 5.42% The Cheesecake Factory 6.96% 20.30% 9.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares El Pollo LoCo and The Cheesecake Factory’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo LoCo $401.70 million 0.92 $8.61 million $0.63 15.24 The Cheesecake Factory $2.26 billion 1.06 $157.39 million $2.60 20.02

The Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than El Pollo LoCo. El Pollo LoCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for El Pollo LoCo and The Cheesecake Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo LoCo 0 3 1 0 2.25 The Cheesecake Factory 1 14 3 0 2.11

El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.60%. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus price target of $47.88, indicating a potential downside of 8.04%. Given El Pollo LoCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe El Pollo LoCo is more favorable than The Cheesecake Factory.

Volatility & Risk

El Pollo LoCo has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory beats El Pollo LoCo on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of March 8, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

