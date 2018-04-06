Comparing The York Water (YORW) & Its Rivals

The York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare The York Water to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

The York Water has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The York Water’s competitors have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The York Water pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. The York Water pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water supply” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 53.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. The York Water lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares The York Water and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The York Water 26.70% 11.13% 3.94% The York Water Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The York Water and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The York Water $48.59 million $12.97 million 30.99 The York Water Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 22.97

The York Water’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The York Water. The York Water is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of The York Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of The York Water shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The York Water and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The York Water 0 1 0 0 2.00 The York Water Competitors 86 221 250 13 2.33

As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 6.23%. Given The York Water’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The York Water has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

The York Water competitors beat The York Water on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County. It serves customers in 39 municipalities within York County and 9 municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania. The company serves various customers in the fixture and furniture, electrical machinery, food product, paper, ordnance unit, textile product, air conditioning system, laundry detergent, barbell, and motorcycle industries. The York Water Company was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

