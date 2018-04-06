Comparing Tullow Oil (TUWOY) and Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS: PRMRF) and Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Resources and Tullow Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Resources 37.59% -1.09% -0.71% Tullow Oil N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paramount Resources and Tullow Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tullow Oil 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Resources and Tullow Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Resources $378.91 million 4.01 $141.41 million N/A N/A Tullow Oil $1.27 billion 1.50 -$599.90 million ($0.20) -6.85

Paramount Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tullow Oil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Paramount Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Resources has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tullow Oil has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Resources beats Tullow Oil on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. is an energy company. The Company explores and develops unconventional and conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, including long-term unconventional exploration and pre-development projects, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s segments include Principal Properties, Strategic Investments and Corporate. The Principal Properties segment includes the Company’s Corporate Operating Units (COUs), which are involved in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The Strategic investments include investments in other entities; investments in exploration and development stage assets, including oil sands and carbonate bitumen interests, and prospective shale gas acreage in the Liard and Horn River Basin, and drilling rigs owned by its subsidiary, Fox Drilling Limited Partnership (Fox Drilling). Fox Drilling owns seven triple-sized rigs.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

