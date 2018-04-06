Compass Minerals (CMP) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Compass Minerals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.567455087669 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

NYSE:CMP opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,070.51, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.64. Compass Minerals has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.52 million. Compass Minerals had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Compass Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Compass Minerals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Compass Minerals from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, insider Francis Joseph Malecha sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $99,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven N. Berger acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $44,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,229 shares of company stock valued at $140,895. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

