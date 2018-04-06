CompuCoin (CPN) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. CompuCoin has a market capitalization of $51,867.00 and $97.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CompuCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CompuCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006637 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 72.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003865 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CompuCoin Profile

CompuCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CompuCoin’s official website is compucoin.org. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin.

Buying and Selling CompuCoin

CompuCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase CompuCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CompuCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CompuCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

