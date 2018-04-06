Computacenter (LON:CCC) insider Michael J. Norris sold 94,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($16.38), for a total value of £1,102,324.86 ($1,547,339.78).

Shares of LON:CCC remained flat at $GBX 1,172 ($16.45) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 268,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,969. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 708.73 ($9.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,206 ($16.93).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $7.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Computacenter (CCC) Insider Sells 94,458 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/computacenter-plc-ccc-insider-michael-j-norris-sells-94458-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc, through its subsidiaries, provides IT infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium. The company offers information security, and identity and access management solutions, as well as endpoint, infrastructure, and cyber security solutions; network solutions, such as local area and datacenter network, and physical infrastructure; and datacenter solutions, including enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.