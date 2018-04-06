Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 79,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000% of shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through a dutch auction. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Filip J. L. Gyde sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $256,547.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,281.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Filip J. L. Gyde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Computer Task Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Computer Task Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Computer Task Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Computer Task Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 67.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

