Conagra Brands (CAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY18 guidance to $2.03-2.05 EPS.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $14,495.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $216,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $219,304.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 625.7% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Conagra Brands (CAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/conagra-brands-cag-issues-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.