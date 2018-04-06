Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Shares Down 31.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) traded down 31.4% during trading on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.12. 4,841,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 628% from the average session volume of 664,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, S&P Equity Research boosted their price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $5.02 to $5.69 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNAT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 53,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $176.15, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

