ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Monday, March 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of ConforMIS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.29.

CFMS opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.83, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 85.24% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 331.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 87,540 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 390,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 119,355 shares during the period. Ark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 208.5% during the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 192,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 130,009 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints.

