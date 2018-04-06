CONMED Co. (CNMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. CONMED posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

CNMD traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. 201,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,757.70, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CONMED has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Luke A. Pomilio sold 19,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,180,927.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luke A. Pomilio sold 18,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,142,297.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/conmed-co-cnmd-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-43-per-share.html.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.