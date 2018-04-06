Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price

Media stories about Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Conn’s earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.5356028134742 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Conn’s from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Conn’s stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Conn’s has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,077.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Conn’s had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

