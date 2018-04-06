KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $449,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,806 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 183.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $137,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,830 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,665,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,957,000 after buying an additional 1,490,618 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 66.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,671,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,436,000 after buying an additional 1,067,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $60.46 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $69,957.87, a PE ratio of 100.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,474,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

