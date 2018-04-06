Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNSL. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $757.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Consolidated Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Communications will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

