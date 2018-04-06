Financial Review: Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) and American States Water (AWR)

American States Water (NYSE: AWR) and Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American States Water and Consolidated Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American States Water $440.60 million 4.44 $69.36 million $1.71 31.18 Consolidated Water $62.31 million 3.29 $6.14 million $0.49 27.96

American States Water has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water. Consolidated Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American States Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of American States Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Consolidated Water shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of American States Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Consolidated Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

American States Water has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American States Water and Consolidated Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American States Water 15.74% 13.50% 4.77% Consolidated Water 9.87% 5.36% 5.03%

Dividends

American States Water pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Consolidated Water pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American States Water pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Consolidated Water pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American States Water has raised its dividend for 63 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American States Water and Consolidated Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American States Water 1 1 0 0 1.50 Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

American States Water currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.96%. Consolidated Water has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.09%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than American States Water.

Summary

American States Water beats Consolidated Water on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of February 26, 2018, it provided water service to approximately 259,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal, and Southern California; and distributed electricity to 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was founded in 1929 and is based in San Dimas, California.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations. The retail water operations segment produces and supplies water to end users, including residential, commercial and government customers. The bulk water operations segment produces potable water from seawater and sells this water to governments and private customers. The services operations segment provides engineering and management services, including designing and constructing desalination plants, and managing and operating plants owned by affiliated companies. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, it provides various services to its customers in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands and Indonesia.

