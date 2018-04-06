Constellation Brands (STZ) Increases Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $10.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

NYSE:STZ traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,964. The stock has a market cap of $44,092.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.09. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $168.44 and a twelve month high of $231.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $4,088,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,499 in the last 90 days. 15.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.15 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.77.

Constellation Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

