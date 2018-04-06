Constellation Brands (STZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $228.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $245.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $238.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.77.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $229.93 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $168.44 and a 52-week high of $231.83. The company has a market cap of $44,092.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $687,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,531.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $5,218,499. 15.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 11,394.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,183,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,637 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 772,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

