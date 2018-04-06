SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Constellation Brands (STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.77.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.19. The company had a trading volume of 83,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $44,092.08, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.09. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $231.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $4,088,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,622 shares in the last quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

