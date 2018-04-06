Constellation Brands (STZ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $207.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.77.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $44,092.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.09. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $231.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

In related news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $4,088,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $5,218,499 in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $706,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 131,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $619,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

