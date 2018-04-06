Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $685.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.57 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

In related news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $560,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm bought 99,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $4,977,147.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 156,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,156. Corporate insiders own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 131.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,956 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 110.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $22,073.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 1.27.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

