3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) vs. Silicom (SILC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of Silicom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Silicom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of 3D Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Silicom has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silicom and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom 17.28% 16.78% 13.73% 3D Systems -10.24% -8.48% -6.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silicom and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 3D Systems 5 9 1 0 1.73

Silicom currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.31%. 3D Systems has a consensus target price of $12.32, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Silicom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicom is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicom and 3D Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom $125.69 million 2.07 $21.71 million N/A N/A 3D Systems $646.07 million 1.97 -$66.19 million ($0.57) -19.61

Silicom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems.

Summary

Silicom beats 3D Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part review, part preparation, part placement, automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.