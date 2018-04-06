Head to Head Survey: Avianca (AVH) & Allegiant Air (ALGT)

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ: ALGT) and Avianca (NYSE:AVH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Allegiant Air alerts:

90.4% of Allegiant Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Avianca shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Allegiant Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Allegiant Air pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Avianca pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Allegiant Air pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avianca pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegiant Air and Avianca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Air $1.50 billion 1.88 $194.90 million $9.55 18.46 Avianca $4.44 billion 0.16 $48.23 million $0.77 11.05

Allegiant Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avianca. Avianca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiant Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Allegiant Air has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avianca has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allegiant Air and Avianca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Air 1 6 6 0 2.38 Avianca 0 1 2 0 2.67

Allegiant Air presently has a consensus target price of $163.30, suggesting a potential downside of 7.35%. Avianca has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.26%. Given Avianca’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avianca is more favorable than Allegiant Air.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiant Air and Avianca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Air 12.96% 31.47% 8.07% Avianca 2.12% 11.94% 1.61%

Summary

Allegiant Air beats Avianca on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegiant Air Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 2, 2018, it operated a fleet of 37 MD-80 aircraft and 53 Airbus A320 series aircraft provided services on 396 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including convenience fees, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company offers leases spare engines to a third party; and offers management solutions to golf courses. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers. The company is also involved in ground operations for third?party airlines in airport hubs, and aircraft leasing activities; and operates LifeMiles, a frequent flyer program. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 181 aircraft, including 139 jet passenger aircrafts, 30 turboprop passenger aircrafts, and 12 cargo aircrafts. The company was formerly known as AviancaTaca Holding S.A. and changed its name to Avianca Holdings S.A. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Panama City, Panama. Avianca Holdings S.A. is a subsidiary of Synergy Aerospace Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.