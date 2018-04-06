Contrasting Allegion (ALLE) & Bouygues (BOUYF)

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegion and Bouygues’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegion $2.41 billion 3.35 $273.30 million $3.96 21.40 Bouygues $37.36 billion 2.47 $1.23 billion N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Allegion.

Profitability

This table compares Allegion and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegion 11.35% 126.46% 15.98% Bouygues 3.28% 12.66% 3.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allegion and Bouygues, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegion 0 1 5 0 2.83 Bouygues 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegion currently has a consensus price target of $95.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Allegion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegion is more favorable than Bouygues.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Allegion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Allegion pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Allegion pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegion has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Allegion is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Allegion has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues has a beta of 7.93, meaning that its share price is 693% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegion beats Bouygues on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories. It sells a range of security products and solutions for end users in commercial, institutional and residential facilities across the world, including into the education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office and single and multi-family residential markets. As of December 31, 2016, it manufactured and sold mechanical and electronic security products and solutions in approximately 130 countries.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company provides designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, leisure areas, and environmental amenities; and produces and recycles construction materials. It also produces TF1, TMC, NT1, HD1, and LCI complementary freeview TV channels; TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa, and Serieclub pay-TV theme channels; and produces and distributes audiovisual content, as well as sells advertising space on the lci.fr Website, the Indés Radios radio stations, and other Websites. In addition, the company engages in various activities, such as home shopping, licences, board games, music production, and live shows. Further, it offers high-speed fixed internet, and mobile network services, as well as Bbox Miami, an Android box. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

