Contrasting AngloGold Ashanti (AU) & Arconic (ARNC)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) and Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arconic has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AngloGold Ashanti and Arconic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 2 3 0 2.60 Arconic 0 4 5 0 2.56

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.79%. Arconic has a consensus target price of $29.78, indicating a potential upside of 31.94%. Given Arconic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arconic is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Arconic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Arconic -0.57% 11.29% 3.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Arconic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.54 billion 0.84 -$191.00 million $0.06 154.83 Arconic $12.96 billion 0.84 -$74.00 million $1.22 18.50

Arconic has higher revenue and earnings than AngloGold Ashanti. Arconic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Arconic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Arconic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Arconic pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. AngloGold Ashanti pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arconic pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arconic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Arconic beats AngloGold Ashanti on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products. This segment serves commercial and defense aerospace, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils. This segment serves commercial and defense aerospace, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets. The Transportation and Construction Solutions segment produces and sells integrated aluminum structural systems, architectural extrusions, and forged aluminum commercial vehicle wheels, as well as aluminum products for the industrial products end market. This segment serves nonresidential building and construction, and commercial transportation end markets. The company sells its products directly to customers and through distributors. Arconic Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

