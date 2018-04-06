Contrasting AptarGroup (ATR) & Silgan (SLGN)

AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) and Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Silgan pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silgan pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AptarGroup has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Silgan has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Silgan is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

AptarGroup has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silgan has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AptarGroup and Silgan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 1 6 1 0 2.00 Silgan 4 4 3 0 1.91

AptarGroup currently has a consensus target price of $84.14, indicating a potential downside of 4.92%. Silgan has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Silgan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silgan is more favorable than AptarGroup.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of AptarGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Silgan shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of AptarGroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Silgan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AptarGroup and Silgan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $2.47 billion 2.23 $220.03 million $3.44 25.73 Silgan $4.09 billion 0.74 $269.65 million $1.65 16.70

Silgan has higher revenue and earnings than AptarGroup. Silgan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AptarGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AptarGroup and Silgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 8.91% 16.97% 7.50% Silgan 6.59% 30.15% 4.01%

Summary

Silgan beats AptarGroup on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma and Food + Beverage. It offers various dispensing and sealing solutions. Its primary products are dispensing pumps, closures, aerosol valves and elastomeric primary packaging components. Its elastomeric components also include pre filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, as well as dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. Its Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets, and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The Company operates in three business segments: metal containers, closures and plastic containers. Its metal container segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products. Its closures segment manufactures and sells metal, composite and plastic closures for food and beverage products. Its plastic containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed plastic containers and closures for personal care, food, healthcare, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet care, agricultural, automotive and marine chemical products. The Company is a manufacturer of metal containers in North America and Europe. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s products were used for a range of end markets and it operated 87 manufacturing plants in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

