Contrasting Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) & The Competition

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) is one of 230 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Arbor Realty Trust to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust’s peers have a beta of 0.56, meaning that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Arbor Realty Trust Competitors 1510 7741 8398 218 2.41

Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $8.63, indicating a potential downside of 1.65%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbor Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 53.49% 11.33% 2.67% Arbor Realty Trust Competitors 23.93% 7.20% 2.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $156.18 million $73.38 million 8.43 Arbor Realty Trust Competitors $791.08 million $176.99 million 14.03

Arbor Realty Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arbor Realty Trust. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust peers beat Arbor Realty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

