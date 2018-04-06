Contrasting Badger Meter (BMI) and Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL)

Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ: SPIL) and Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Siliconware Precision Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Badger Meter pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Badger Meter pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Badger Meter has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siliconware Precision Industries and Badger Meter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siliconware Precision Industries $2.75 billion 1.97 $241.95 million N/A N/A Badger Meter $402.44 million 3.28 $34.57 million $1.19 38.07

Siliconware Precision Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Badger Meter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Siliconware Precision Industries and Badger Meter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siliconware Precision Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Badger Meter 1 3 1 0 2.00

Badger Meter has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Badger Meter’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Badger Meter is more favorable than Siliconware Precision Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Siliconware Precision Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Badger Meter shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Siliconware Precision Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Badger Meter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Siliconware Precision Industries has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Badger Meter has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Siliconware Precision Industries and Badger Meter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siliconware Precision Industries 8.28% 10.27% 5.60% Badger Meter 8.59% 12.78% 9.16%

Summary

Badger Meter beats Siliconware Precision Industries on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siliconware Precision Industries

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. provides semiconductor packaging and testing services in the United States, China, Taiwan, Europe, and internationally. It provides packaging and testing solutions, including advanced packages, substrate packages, and lead-frame packages, as well as testing for logic and mixed signal devices to measure and ensure the performance, functionality, and reliability of packaged semiconductor devices. The company also offers turnkey services; and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Its substrate packages category employs the ball grid array design, which utilizes a laminated substrate and places the electrical connections on the bottom of the package; and lead-frame packages that are characterized by a semiconductor chip encapsulated in a plastic molding compound with metal leads on the perimeter. The company's testing and other services include wafer probing that involves sorting the processed wafer for defects; final testing services for logic and mixed signal and RF integrated circuit packages; burn in services for testing products; and other testing services, such as system-level testing, lead/ball scanner, marking, and tape and reel services. It serves customers in the personal computer, communications, consumer integrated circuits, and non-commodity memory semiconductor markets. The company has a strategic alliance with Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd. Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data. Its product lines include two categories: sales of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities (municipal water), and sales of meters to various industries for water and other fluids (flow instrumentation). The municipal water offering includes mechanical and ultrasonic (electronic) water meters and related technologies and services used by water utilities as the basis for generating water and wastewater. The flow instrumentation category includes the sale of meters and valves around the world to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases.

