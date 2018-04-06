Critical Analysis: Basic Energy Services (BAS) and Its Rivals

Basic Energy Services (NYSE: BAS) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Basic Energy Services to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -11.19% -16.12% -7.15% Basic Energy Services Competitors -4.65% -0.24% -1.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Basic Energy Services and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $864.04 million -$96.67 million -5.79 Basic Energy Services Competitors $3.98 billion $67.54 million -4.97

Basic Energy Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Basic Energy Services. Basic Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Basic Energy Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 4 4 0 2.50 Basic Energy Services Competitors 237 1126 1710 75 2.52

Basic Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $28.57, suggesting a potential upside of 111.80%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.07%. Given Basic Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services’ competitors have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Basic Energy Services competitors beat Basic Energy Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling. The Company’s operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in the United States onshore oil and natural gas producing regions located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, Utah, Montana, West Virginia, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Its operations are focused on liquids-rich basins, as well as natural gas-focused shale plays characterized by prolific reserves. It has a presence in the Permian Basin and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Marcellus shales.

