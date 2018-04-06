Contrasting CVR Refining (CVRR) & Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B)

CVR Refining (NYSE: CVRR) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Refining and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Refining 1.57% 6.62% 3.70% Royal Dutch Shell 4.22% 7.84% 3.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVR Refining and Royal Dutch Shell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Refining $5.66 billion 0.38 $88.80 million $0.60 24.17 Royal Dutch Shell $305.18 billion 0.87 $12.98 billion N/A N/A

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Refining.

Dividends

CVR Refining pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. CVR Refining pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CVR Refining and Royal Dutch Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Refining 0 4 0 0 2.00 Royal Dutch Shell 0 1 0 0 2.00

CVR Refining presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.15%. Given CVR Refining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVR Refining is more favorable than Royal Dutch Shell.

Risk & Volatility

CVR Refining has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of CVR Refining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell beats CVR Refining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity. In addition, the company owns 170,000 barrels per day pipeline system that transports crude oil from Broome Station facility to Coffeyville refinery; approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity, which supports the gathering system and Coffeyville refinery; approximately 0.9 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity at Wynnewood refinery; and approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma, as well as leases crude oil storage capacity of approximately 2.3 million barrels in Cushing and approximately 0.2 million barrels in Duncan, Oklahoma. CVR Refining GP, LLC operates as the general partner of CVR Refining, LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Refining, LP is a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas. The Upstream segment includes the operations of Upstream, which is engaged in the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and the marketing and transportation of oil and gas, and Oil Sands, which is engaged in the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and conversion into synthetic crude oil. The Downstream segment is engaged in oil products and chemicals manufacturing, and marketing activities.

