Contrasting Dnb Asa (DNHBY) and Its Competitors

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS: DNHBY) is one of 62 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dnb Asa to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dnb Asa and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dnb Asa 0 0 0 0 N/A Dnb Asa Competitors 467 1470 1444 68 2.32

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Dnb Asa’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dnb Asa has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Dnb Asa has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dnb Asa’s peers have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dnb Asa and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dnb Asa 30.04% 10.27% 0.77% Dnb Asa Competitors 18.73% 12.20% 1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dnb Asa and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dnb Asa $8.42 billion $2.53 billion 12.64 Dnb Asa Competitors $13.63 billion $2.15 billion 10.63

Dnb Asa’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Dnb Asa. Dnb Asa is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dnb Asa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dnb Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Dnb Asa pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 35.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Dnb Asa peers beat Dnb Asa on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal customers, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Corporates and International Customers, Trading, and Traditional Pension Products. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, installment loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, payments, research, commodities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and Internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its distribution network comprising branches, telephone banking, digital banking, and real estate broking, as well as external channels, such as post offices, and in-store postal and banking outlets. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

