Dover (DOV) versus Terex (NYSE:TEX) Critical Analysis

Terex (NYSE: TEX) and Dover (NYSE:DOV) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Terex alerts:

This table compares Terex and Dover’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terex $4.36 billion 0.70 $128.70 million $1.35 27.75 Dover $7.83 billion 1.93 $811.66 million $4.03 24.24

Dover has higher revenue and earnings than Terex. Dover is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Terex has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Terex and Dover’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terex 2.95% 8.80% 3.43% Dover 10.37% 15.24% 6.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Terex and Dover, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terex 1 10 4 0 2.20 Dover 0 9 5 0 2.36

Terex presently has a consensus price target of $44.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.49%. Dover has a consensus price target of $106.82, suggesting a potential upside of 9.34%. Given Terex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Terex is more favorable than Dover.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Terex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Dover shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Terex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dover shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Terex pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dover pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Terex pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dover pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Terex has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Dover has raised its dividend for 62 consecutive years. Dover is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Dover beats Terex on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects. The Cranes segment designs, manufactures, services, refurbishes, and markets mobile telescopic and lattice boom crawler cranes, tower cranes, and utility equipment, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Demag brand names for the construction, repair, and maintenance of commercial buildings, manufacturing facilities, construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines, tree trimming, and certain construction and foundation drilling applications, as well as for infrastructure projects. The MP segment engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and pavers, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, Evoquip, and CBI brands, as well as the Terex name in conjunction with certain historic brand names. This segment's products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; various quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; and building roads and bridges, as well as landscaping and biomass production industries. The company also provides financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. Terex Corporation was founded in 1925 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.