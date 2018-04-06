DXC Technology (CSC) & ARI Network Services (ARIS) Critical Contrast

ARI Network Services (NASDAQ: ARIS) and DXC Technology (NYSE:CSC) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARI Network Services and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARI Network Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of ARI Network Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ARI Network Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARI Network Services and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARI Network Services 11.55% 18.27% 9.56% DXC Technology 7.42% 14.65% 5.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARI Network Services and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARI Network Services 1 1 0 0 1.50 DXC Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ARI Network Services does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ARI Network Services beats DXC Technology on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARI Network Services Company Profile

ARI Network Services, Inc. (ARI) provides Website, software and data solutions. The Company’s solutions include Lead Generation and eCommerce Websites, eCatalogs, Business Management Software, Digital Marketing Services. It offers a menu of Website add-ons, including a mobile inventory management application, third-party inventory integrations and business management integrations. Its eCatalog solutions offer access to its library of electronic product content through a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) solutions. Its Business Management Software solutions are offered in the automotive tire and wheel aftermarket (ATW) aftermarket under the TCS Technologies, an ARI Company brand name. ARI’s Digital Marketing Services include search engine optimization, e-mail marketing, search engine marketing (PPC), online reputation management and online directory management. The Company’s other solutions include software, professional services and hosting services.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation. Its analytics services and solutions include Data Discovery Experience, Data Workload Optimization and Managed Business Intelligence Services. The Company addresses analytic solution needs to run the business, including customer analytic services, warranty analytics, predictive maintenance analytics, social intelligence analytics, healthcare analytics, insurance analytics, data pipeline and operations, banking analytics, airline analytics and operational analytics. The Company also offers e-commerce, finance and administration products and services.

