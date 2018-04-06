Head to Head Review: Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) vs. Its Competitors

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is one of 5 public companies in the “Title insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fidelity National Financial to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 Fidelity National Financial Competitors 25 103 97 5 2.36

Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%. As a group, “Title insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Fidelity National Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Fidelity National Financial pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Title insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 73.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Financial 8.13% 11.71% 5.76% Fidelity National Financial Competitors 7.34% 8.86% 4.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of shares of all “Title insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Title insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Financial $7.26 billion $771.00 million 17.16 Fidelity National Financial Competitors $3.38 billion $263.74 million -19.64

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Fidelity National Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats its rivals on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance. The company also offers other title related services used in the production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it engages in real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

