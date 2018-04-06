Critical Review: Five Star Senior Living (FVE) vs. Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) and Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

21.7% of Five Star Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Irhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Irhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and Irhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Senior Living -1.50% -17.53% -5.34% Irhythm Technologies -29.87% -34.44% -22.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Five Star Senior Living and Irhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Senior Living 0 0 2 0 3.00 Irhythm Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Five Star Senior Living currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $71.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Given Five Star Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Five Star Senior Living is more favorable than Irhythm Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and Irhythm Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Senior Living $1.40 billion 0.05 -$20.90 million ($0.53) -2.55 Irhythm Technologies $98.51 million 14.76 -$29.42 million ($1.30) -47.69

Five Star Senior Living has higher revenue and earnings than Irhythm Technologies. Irhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Star Senior Living, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five Star Senior Living beats Irhythm Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc., formerly Five Star Quality Care, Inc., operates senior living communities, including independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The Company’s segments include senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness. In the senior living communities segment, the Company operates for its own account or manage for the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities and SNFs that are subject to centralized oversight and provide housing and services to elderly residents. In the rehabilitation and wellness segment, the Company provides services in the inpatient setting and in outpatient clinics. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 283 senior living communities located in 32 states with 31,830 living units, including 253 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 29,229 living units and 30 SNFs with 2,601 living units.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.