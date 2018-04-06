Critical Comparison: AK Steel (AKS) and Nucor (NUE)

Nucor (NYSE: NUE) and AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Nucor pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AK Steel does not pay a dividend. Nucor pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nucor has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Nucor has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK Steel has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nucor and AK Steel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nucor $20.25 billion 0.99 $1.32 billion $3.51 17.98 AK Steel $6.08 billion 0.24 $6.19 million $0.31 14.74

Nucor has higher revenue and earnings than AK Steel. AK Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nucor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nucor and AK Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nucor 6.58% 13.03% 7.11% AK Steel 0.16% 71.24% 2.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Nucor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of AK Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nucor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of AK Steel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nucor and AK Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nucor 0 5 8 0 2.62 AK Steel 1 9 5 0 2.27

Nucor currently has a consensus target price of $69.27, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. AK Steel has a consensus target price of $6.61, indicating a potential upside of 44.58%. Given AK Steel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AK Steel is more favorable than Nucor.

Summary

Nucor beats AK Steel on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality). The steel products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel and cold finished steel. The raw materials produces DRI; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, HBI and DRI; supplies ferro-alloys, and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal. It also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI) and DRI.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico. These operations produce flat-rolled carbon, specialty stainless and electrical steels that it sells in sheet and strip form, and carbon and stainless steel that it finishes into welded steel tubing. It also produces metallurgical coal through its subsidiary, AK Coal Resources, Inc. In addition, the Company operates trading companies in Mexico and Europe that buy and sell steel and steel products and other materials.

