Contrasting Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) and Its Peers

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) is one of 25 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pacific Ethanol to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ethanol $1.63 billion -$34.96 million -3.59 Pacific Ethanol Competitors $3.36 billion $346.77 million 4.26

Pacific Ethanol’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ethanol. Pacific Ethanol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Ethanol has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ethanol’s competitors have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ethanol -2.14% -8.84% -4.96% Pacific Ethanol Competitors -11.48% -11.21% -5.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Ethanol and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ethanol 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pacific Ethanol Competitors 120 471 736 25 2.49

Pacific Ethanol presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 271.58%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Pacific Ethanol’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pacific Ethanol is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Pacific Ethanol beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States. It also markets ethanol co-products, including wet distiller’s grains and syrup (WDG), for the Pacific Ethanol Plants. Its 83% ownership interest in New PE Holdco LLC, the owner of each of the plant holding companies, that collectively own the Pacific Ethanol Plants. Its ethanol customers are integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers who blend ethanol into gasoline. Effective September 02, 2014, Pacific Ethanol Inc raised its interest to 96% from 91%, by acquiring a 5% interest, in PE Op Co.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.